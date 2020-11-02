Selmer TN- Edith Griffin Reese, age 89, departed this life on October 31, 2020. Formerly from Middleton, TN. Edith was a resident of AHC McNairy Care Facility in Selmer, TN. She was one of fourteen children born April 10, 1931, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Dorthy and Chester Colwell. She was a homemaker and a faithful Christian, devout Baptist, and loved attending church. She always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eyes. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland with Bro. Patrick Collins officiating. Burial to follow. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by one brother, Bobby (Vickie) Colwell of Fairfield, Ohio; two sisters, Mary (Damon) Berkley of Kendallville, Ind. and Sally (Dale) Langdon of Krypton, KY; three children, Larry (Mary) Griffin of Busy, KY, Carol (Rick) Micik of Sherwood, Ark, and Vickie (Tom) Penna of Middleton, TN; five grandchildren, Chad (Melissa) Griffin of Whick, KY, Christy Wheeler of Austin, Ark, Lisa Micik, and Richard Micik of Sherwood, Ark; six great-grandchildren, Landon, Alexys, Makayla, Connor, Case, and Caleb. She also leaves a host of other relatives and friends. Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles Griffin, in 1990. After Rev. Griffin's death, Edith married Mr. Willie G. Reese. He also departed life in 2003, leaving Edith a widow until her final day. She was also preceded in death by her mother and father, four brothers (Gerald, Roy, Ray, and Virgil), and six sisters (Dicie, Lizzie, Bell, Margaret, Rebecca, and Nancy). For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
