Eva Lois Reese, 75, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at her home residence in Prairie, MS. Services will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Baptist Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM at Baptist Grove M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Baptist Grove M.B. Church Cemetery.

