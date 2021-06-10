On Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021, Jimmy Lee Reese, 63, resident of Dumas, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A Service of Remembrance will be at 2 PM Saturday, June 12 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Bo Rucker officiating. A private family burial will be in the Palmer Cemetery near Ripley. Mr. Reese was born September 24, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the third oldest of the late William Lee and Charlene Short Reese. He attended Pine Grove High School and was employed as a truck driver for over 40 years before retiring. A member of Palmer Baptist Church, Mr. Reese will be remembered for his love of the outdoors which included gardening, mowing and "tinkering" in his shed. He was an avid "Youtuber" and was intrigued with old cars, especially his favorite , the '57 Chevy Bel-Aire Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 2 PM At The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to share memories include his wife of 22 years, Susan Guest Reese, two children, Elizabeth Marie Reese and William Lee Reese, both of Dumas, two sisters, Mary Reese of Senatobia and Cindy Robinson of Ripley, one brother, Charles Reese (Margaret) of Dumas, two grandchildren, Matthew Colton Reese and Piper Rose Robinson and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Joe Reese. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Reese family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
