Larry Howard Reese, 73, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home in Plantersville. Born May 5, 1946 in Mobile, AL to Anderson Russell Reese and Mildred Holman Reese, he moved from Texas to Mississippi as a teenager. He met and married his Plantersville sweetheart, Tonya Philpot on May 25, 1979. He began a career with a pioneer company born in Tupelo, then Tupelo Cable Company that eventually became the world communication leader we know today as Comcast. He retired after 42 years of service as Chief Technician. He was one of their earliest employees. A Baptist, Larry loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening. A quiet, gentle soul, Larry was beloved by his wife, children and grandchildren. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 P.M. today at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Balint officiating. Burial will follow in Plantersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon - service time today. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their longtime Plantersville friends. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Tonya Philpot Reese of Plantersville; sons, Craig Reese of Fulton, Todd Reese of Guntown, Rusty Reese (Aletha) of Guntown and Barry Parker (Jennifer) of Nettleton and daughter, Missy Hall (Robbie) of Nettleton; sisters Gloria Jean Williams of Burleson, TX, Beverly Aldridge (Mike) of Florence, AL, Barbara Reese Balekian (Bob) of Saltillo, and Paula Calhoun (Bill) of Mooreville; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jamie Bouchillon, Devon Christian, Donnie Homan, John Albert Leslie, Jerry Richey, Gary Blake and Hilton Peters. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Hinds, Gary Kelly and David Carnathan. Memorials may be made in Larry's name to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 487, Plantersville, MS 38862. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 1 PM tomorrow and permanently archived thereafter.
