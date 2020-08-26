Linda Gertrude Chism Reese, 70, started her new life in Heaven on August 24, 2020. Born in Becker, MS, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Reba Sanders Chism. Linda grew up in a large family and learned early the value of family. She went to Becker school, then Aberdeen and eventually got her GED. A hardworking woman, she helped provide for her family and was a seamstress. She initially worked at Red Cap garment plant, Mc Coys Garment plant and Value Craft Furniture. She married the love of her life, Ted Reese on June 13, 1974, and together they were blessed with many children and grandchildren. She became affectionately known as "Nana" and she welcomed family and friends over all the time. She was most proud of raising her family and her wonderful long marriage to her husband Ted. Her heart was so big that she made many friends through the years. She loved the Lord and lived out her faith day to day. A Christian, Linda had preached several times at True Word Gospel Church under Pastor Butch Brown. Throughout the years, she was always there for those in need. She was stern when needed in order to help guide people in the correct paths. Linda was outgoing, loving and devoted to her family. She liked to listen to country and gospel music. In her free time, she liked to fish, hunt, watch her family members as they dirt track raced, garden, can vegetables, crochet, and cook for family. A great role model for her family and friends, Linda was a blessing to those who knew her. The memories made through the years will be cherished for generations to come. She will be missed dearly. Left behind to treasure her memories is her daughter, Lisa Darlene Brown (George), Aberdeen; sons, Charles Allen Brown (Anita), Mooreville, Terral Anthony Reese (Megan), Aberdeen; grandchildren, Brandon Dewayne Brown; Patience, Trevor and Faithlin; sister, Reba Dorene Chism Camp, Fulton; brothers, James "Buddy" Chism, Amory, Glen "Chip" Chism, Aberdeen, and Gene Chism (Maedean), Texas; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Roger and Teresa Jones and Jeanie and Ray Morris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded death by her loving husband, Ted Reese; son, Dewayne Brown; brothers, Gilbert Chism, K. B. Chism, Freddy Chism, Larry Chism; and a sister, Marine Chism. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will follow in Howell Community Cemetery, Athens Quincy Community, Mississippi. Pallbearers will be Dustin Long, Brandon Brown, Dewight Chism, Corey Chism, Ray Morris, and George Hissong. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.