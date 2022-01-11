A colorful personality, a man that would talk to a bodock post, a scratch golfer at Pontotoc Country Club and Natchez Trace Golf Club until his health failed, a man who knew how to make every day count, has finished his earthly pilgrimage. Ray Leon Reese, at age 82, met his Creator on in the 7th hour of Monday morning, January 10, 2022 from Sanctuary Hospice House. Ray was born in east Tupelo on Oct. 12, 1939 to a pioneer family. His late parents were Clyde and Lura LaFray Spencer Reese. Ray grew up in Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School. A salesman at heart, Ray spent his lifetime working for Besco selling Office Supplies and later worked many years for Magnolia School Supply until retirement. It has been said that Ray was the finest #2 lead pencil salesman in these parts!! He and Paulette enjoyed working in their yard and playing with his dog, Snoozer. Ray cut a wide path in his lifetime, had lots of friends and provided honorably for his family. He will be missed Per his request, the family has chosen to have a private family only service. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo is honored to be serving their friends. Ray is survived by his wife of 35 years, Paulette Sheffield Ball Reese of Pontotoc; his daughter, Lyn Reese of Tupelo and his granddaughter, Kaci Cates (Matt) and great grandchildren, Noah Christopher Hartigan, Mattox Reese Hartigan and Adalyn Grace Cates all of Tupelo; his bonus children, Richerria Brady (Scott) of Jacksonville, Fla and Greg Ball (Lori) of Starkville; his bonus grandchildren, Nicole Lott (Daniel) of Pearl, Ms, Hannah Ball of Marietta, Ga. Nicholas Brady, Natalie Brady and Nathan Brady all of Jacksonville; his sister, Ramona O'Shields (Wayne) of Memphis; his brother, Sonny Reese (Ginger), Earl Reese of Fulton and Joe Reese (Cathy) of Eggville; a sister in law, Jo Gillespie Reese of Tupelo; numerous nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Judy Pannell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Lafray, his first wife, Carrol "C. J" Adair Reese, his son, Mike Reese, a brother, Bobby Reese and his beloved dog, Snoozer. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.