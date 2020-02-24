JUMPERTOWN -- Ressa Fay Reese, 73, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1 pm at Lambs Chapel Independent Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5 pm until service time Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

