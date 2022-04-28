Terry V. Reese died peacefully on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 after enduring an extended illness. He was born on February 15, 1954 in Lee County to Joe and Catherine Reese of the Eggville community. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1972 and married his wife of 49 years, Vicki Reese, also from the Eggville Community. A free spirit who simply loved life, Terry never met a stranger and loved making everyone around him laugh, including his family that he considered his pride and joy. Terry had a unique talent for music, especially the bass guitar that he played effortlessly in his early years. He loved gardening, being outdoors, and being with friends and family. Full of love and laughter, Terry encouraged many and left a mark on everyone he met. He will be missed dearly by all of those who loved him. Surviving family members include his parents, Joe and Catherine Reese; his wife, Vicki Reese; three sons, Brad Reese (Darci), Brian Reese (Kim), and Justin Reese; five grandchildren, Caitlin Buchanan (Jonathan), Laiken Lambert, Denver Crum, Emily and Conner Reese; one great-grandchild, Charlee Reese Buchanan; and one sister, Sandy Slay. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Friday, April 29, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Private burial will follow at Eggville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randy Houston, Scotty Reese, Hunter Slay, Mason Slay, Nick Slay, Samuel Slay and Wesley Slay. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Fair, Dylan Hutcherson, and Brad Presley. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
