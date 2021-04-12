Toney Michael "Big Mike" Reese, 67, passed away Friday, April 09, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS in Tupelo. Services will be on 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Becker, MS. Visitation will be on 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, April 13, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Becker, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Becker, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.