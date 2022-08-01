Betty Ruth Senter Reeves, 73, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home.She was born on October 5, 1948, in Monroe County to Stanley C. and Elgene Cox Senter.Betty grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School in 1966 and furthered her education at Vaughan's Beauty College in Aberdeen.Later, she took classes at ICC in floral design and before her retirement, she worked for Home Mortgage and Realty for 18 1/2 years, operated her beauty shop, Betty's Cut and Curl, and owned Betty's Flowers and Gifts.She was the widow of James, D. Reeves, Sr. who died on September 18, 1998.Betty had a heart of gold and was gifted with creativity which was displayed in each flower spray she made or when she crocheted.She was an exceptional cook and often was a caregiver for the sick.She was an avid MSU fan and a member of Meadowood Baptist Church.Betty was a genuine delight to be around and could brighten anyone's day. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Dr. Lloyd Sweat officiating.Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Amory. She is survived by numerous cousins and countless friends. A special thanks is given to Latanya and Harley. She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, James Donald Reeves, Jr; and husband, James Donald Reeves. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Meadowood Baptist Church or to Regional Rehabilitation Center. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.