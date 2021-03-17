Bobby Gene Reeves (72) passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at his home in Booneville. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He was a Scout Master for Boy Scouts Troop #79. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. A memorial service will be 1:00 Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Fairview Baptist Church Life Center in Booneville with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. The family also ask that if anyone would like to share a memory of Mr. Reeves to please do so and to come casually dressed, as Bobby would prefer. Bobby is survived by his wife of 43 years, Shelia Murphy Reeves of Booneville; his son, Bobby Dee Reeves of Booneville; his daughters, Angelia Coggins (Marty) of West Point and Jessica Reeves Shook (Robert) of Iuka; his brother, Jerry Reeves (Cindy) of Corinth; his sisters, Judy Stephens and Brenda Johnson of Booneville; his grandchildren, Aubrey Coggins, Eason Ray Shook, Tyler Christian Shook, Caden Lane Shook, Hoden Coggins (Tasha), Lauren Frazier (Chris) and Dustin Owens; 5 great-grandchildren; his step-mother, Ouida McCarter Reeves and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Eugene and Mildred Armstrong Reeves. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
