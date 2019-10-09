Billie Gail Wofford Reeves, 72, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center- Gilmore in Amory. Born on March 27, 1947 she was daughter to Avery Winfred and Inell Booker Wofford. Growing up in Starkville, she attended Starkville Schools and she was a homemaker most of her life. A master seamstress, Gail was an expert on the sewing machine and she enjoyed quilting. A very loving mother, she was selfless in every way putting the needs of others before her own. She enjoyed gardening and could often find her in the kitchen canning her fruits and vegetables. For the past 15 years, Gail lived in Panola County and was proud to call that area her home. She was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Kevin Crook officiating. Burial will follow in the Sullivan Cemetery in Bartahatchie. Survivors include her special friend and partner, William Mills of Batesville; three sons, Craig Reeves (Teresa) of Krum, TX, Jason Reeves (Savanna) of Bartahatchie, and Shawn Reeves of Tuscaloosa; one sister, Patricia White of SC; grandchildren, Elizabeth Breland, Emily and Anna Evans, Harley, Jan, Rylee, Avery Joseph, Kyle, Nathan and Nathaniel Reeves and Chloe and Ivey Harris; great grandchildren, Kellen Breland, David Secundino, and Avery James Reeves; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dana Harris; and a sister, Judy Simmons. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.