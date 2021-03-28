Herbert E. Reeves, 83, passed away March 27, 2021 at his home. He was born March 6, 1938 to Oscar Reeves and Edna Davis Reeves. He was a 1956 graduate of Pontotoc High School. On March 21, 1959 he married Ernestine Whitlow and had two children, Della Wages and Billy L. Reeves. He was a member of Woodland Baptist Church. He worked in the furniture industry and loved the outdoors, gardening, and loved his family and his pets. He is survived by his 2 children, Della Wages(Wayne) and Bill Reeves(Mickie); 7 grandchildren, Andy Perry(Rae), Monica Keith(Kris), Joseph Wages(Victoria), Jason McDonald, Joey Hughes, Alex Reeves, and Adam Reeves; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Charles Reeves(Ruth) and Bobby Reeves(Greta); several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; 4 sisters, Annie Smitherman, Lois Reeves, Nadine Reeves, and Edna Ruth Swords. Services will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2PM at Woodland Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Varnon officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Joe Hughes, Adam Reeves, Kris Keith, Andy Perry, Joe Wages, and Wesley McDonald. Visitation will be Monday, March 29, 12PM until service time.
