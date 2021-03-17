Lamar Reeves, 52, passed away Tuesday, March 09, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 10am-12pm, Walkthru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

