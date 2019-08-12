Amory - Margaret Ann Mize Pickle Reeves, 81, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Amory. Born on January 2, 1938, she was a daughter of Robert Clayton and Mildred Mize Clayton. Margaret got married to Dow Summerford Pickle when she was in school and they moved to Zion Illinois. The two moved back to Amory in 1960, and they were blessed with four children. She was a garment inspector at RedKap, and then she attended Vaughan's Beauty School and was a beautician for 35 years. A tough yet kind woman who had a great work ethic, she continued to support her family after her husband passed away at an early age. In 1971, she married Robert Earl "Joe" Reeves and they were happily married for 48 years. After retiring from being a beautician, she worked as a Sales Associate and Greeter at Walmart in Amory. Her family was the most important thing to her in her life and she worked hard to spoil them. She had a dry humor and loved to laugh and enjoy life to the fullest. She loved the Lord and was a member of both Quincy Baptist Church and in 1977 she became a devoted member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was a Christian who loved being a Sunday school teacher and attending a Women's Sunday school Class. She enjoyed the fellowship with others and she was a great cook who loved to spend Christmas with her family. She loved spending time with her husband, shopping, going to the beach, and spending time with her cat, Callie. She loved arranging flowers, watching Western and Gunsmoke, listening to Elvis and Hank Williams, Sr., and attending Elvis movies with Granny and their kids at the Drive In. During quiet time, she would quilt, sew and do needlepoint and tatting. She liked canning and enjoyed the fruits of her labor from the vegetable garden. This strong passionate woman will be missed by her family and friends yet her memories will live on in their hearts. The relationships and love she gave them will be cherished for years. Margaret is survived by her husband, Robert Earl "Joe" Reeves, Amory; daughters, Kathy Ford (Bo), Amory, Melanie Gilmer (Joe), Amory; sons, Dow Pickle (Ginger), Iuka, Gary Pickle, Saltillo; grandchildren, Lauren Sloan, Christie Beasley, Haley Goodnight, Shadoe Gilmer, Calen Reeves, Chip Harmon, Terri Ruth Lorkowski, Emery Causey, April McVey, Kelsey Reeves; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Lee Bowen, Amory; great-aunt, Virginia Lee Tipton, Columbus, GA; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her first husband, Dow Pickle, she was preceded in death by three babies, Robert, O'Neil Mize, William Davis Mize, and Baby Girl Mize; her brother, Edward Clayton Mize; great-grandchild, Dow Ashton York. A funeral service will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home at 4 PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, with Bro. Danny Burks and Bro. Justin Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Durrett Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chip Harmon, Calen Reeves, Eric Sloan, Jason McVay, Cliff Tubb, Ricky Chaney, and Chris Christian. Visitation will be from 5-8 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the funeral home in Amory.
