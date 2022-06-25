Michael Earl Reeves, age 72, passed away June 18, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic and liver cancer. Mike was born at home in Lamar County, Ala. on March 22, 1950, the son of Clyde Reeves and Jewell Hollis Reeves. He grew up in Columbus, Ms having moved there as a baby. He graduated from S. D. Lee High School in 1968 and attended East Ms. Junior College. While in High School, he participated in track and field events and baseball. Mike was an avid supporter of Miss. State sports but baseball was his favorite. Mike like listening to gospel music, country music and watching old movies. He loved long walks in the woods and fields with his constant companions; Bubba, Flix and Little Bit, all abused and neglected dogs. He adopted them after someone threw them away near his home. Mike is survived by his daughter, Rachel Manchester (Brian), his daughter, Libby Newell (Jeffrey); his adopted son, Chris Reeves; 5 grandchildren, Trevor and Travis Manchester, Haley Seth and Sabrina Crowe. He is also survived by his sisters, Clytee Scott (Clyde) and Susie Gilder; his brother, David Reeves (Lucy), his uncle, Truman Reeves (Mattie Ruth) and his aunt, Sue Yerby. Mike also leaves behind his neighbors who have been constant supporters and have helped him so much, Tammy and Bob Long, Bradyn and Breanna. No one could have asked for better or more considerate neighbors! Mike is preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Judy Lynn Reeves; his grandparents, Earl B. and Ilonia Reeves and Mack and Ada Hollis. There will be a private family memorial service at a later date in the family plot at Wofford Cemetery near Sulligent, Ala. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802 or to Tupelo-Lee Human Shelter, P. O. Box
