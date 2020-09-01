Patsilu Sheely Reeves passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Patsilu was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and received her higher education, including her Ph. D., from Mississippi State University. She had a long career with the Mississippi State Extension Service, working in Benton and Monroe Counties as a Family Life Specialist and then as a professor at Mississippi State University. She retired as Professor Emenitus of Human Sciences and began her new passion, restoring her family home in Athens. There she was a member of Paine Memorial United Methodist Church. Patsilu was devoted to her friends and her family, always available to listen, laugh, and share a story. She was also especially devoted to her alma mater, Mississippi State University. She was an avid bulldogs fan and member of the Bulldog Club. She faithfully attended and supported both men's and women's athletics. Patsilu is survived by her niece, Brandy Sheely, of New Orleans; her sister-in-law, Martha Sheely, of Athens; Bryan Camp, who helped her restore and maintain her family home and provided years of friendship; and her caregivers, Moneika and Kim. She is preceded in death by her parents, John W. Sheely and Patsy Dilworth Sheely, and her brother, John D. Sheely. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Sammy Washburn officiating. A private burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mississippi State University Foundation in Patsilu's honor or Paine Memorial United Methodist Church. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.

