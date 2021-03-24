James Perry Reeves, 53, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born July 16, 1967 to the late Leon Reeves and Charlene Beam Reeves. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Perry graduated from Mississippi State University in 1989 with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. He enjoyed reading, studying history, and spending times with his family. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday March 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Lee Peden officiating. Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his mother; Charlene Reeves of Red Bay, AL wife; Chasity Reeves of Fulton, son; Jacob Reeves of Golden, daughter; Jade Reeves of Tremont, grandson; Garrett Mathieu of Tremont, sister; Elonda (Steve) Cox of Red Bay, AL, brother; Gary (Kim) Reeves of Fulton, 1 nephew and 4 nieces. He was preceded in death by his father; Leon Reeves, paternal grandparents, Dilliard and Herlon Reeves, and maternal grandparents, Charlie and Canzada Beam. Pallbearers will be Cody Hawkins, Cameron Pounders, Ashton Pounders, Clifton Pounders, Chrsitian Oswalt, and Brandon Dill. Brad Reeves will be honorary pallbearer. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
