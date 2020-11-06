Elvis Maurice Reich, 88, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at his home . He was born August 29, 1932 to the late Offie Reich and the late E.M. Shook Reich. He retired from the US Postal Service after many years of service. Elvis enjoyed crossword puzzles, gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Services will be at 12:00 pm on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Black officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Sunday November 8, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by 4 sons; David Reich of AR, Daniel (Kim) Reich of Fulton, Jeff (Judy) Wright of Fulton, and Steven (Angie) Wright of Nettleton, 1 daughter; Lori (Billy) Pace of Fulton, 19 grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Reich, his parents, 1 son, 3 brothers and a sister. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

