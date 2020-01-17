Katherine "Kathy" Reich, 82, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory. Born in Lee County, MS on March 15, 1937, she was a daughter of Noah and Clara Bell Frederick Edwards. Kathy was an independent woman, and a devoted wife and mother. Her faith in God and her love for her family guided her throughout her life. She was a homemaker and worked in factories, and later in life, Kathy started her own housekeeping business that flourished for many years. In addition to her cleaning business, she also enjoyed restoring old homes. Kathy was "flipping" houses before it was ever a show on HGTV network. Kathy had many friends, and she particularly enjoyed spending time with Merline Dill and Mauveline Langford. Together these ladies travelled and attended country and western music concerts. She and her husband Kenneth loved to travel to Florida with Jackie and Kathy Knight. In her free time, Kathy enjoyed gardening and tending to her yard. She also loved to cook meals for her family. Kathy lived a long, happy life surrounded by a family that loved her. She will be forever missed by those lives touched by her. Kathy is survived by her daughters, Marsha Whitaker, of Shannon, Mary Sloan (Larry), Amory; sons, Tommy Whitaker (Judy), Iuka, Michael Whitaker (Kay), Amory, Mitchell Whitaker, Smithville; grandchildren, Jason Whitaker (Nayra), Chris Whitaker (Hope), Kevin Whitaker, Brandon Whitaker, Randy Sloan (Debbie), Amber Wright (Austin), Nathan Whitaker, Emily Wright (Chanler); great-grandchildren, Hayden, Ryan, Kyle, Cathrynn, Jacob, Brooke, Blake, Paisley, Skyla, Olivia, Raygen, Cayden, Abby, Jordan, Alison; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Eugene Whitaker; second husband, Kenneth Reich; brothers, Aubrey, Doyce, Otis, Billy, and Allan Edwards; and sister, Jewel Harris. A funeral service will be held at 2PM on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Mr. Jameson Steward. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Hatley. Pallbearers will include Chris Whitaker, Blake Whitaker, Brandon Whitaker, Kevin Whitaker, and Ryan Walls. Honorary pallbearers are Kathy's grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday from 12PM until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.