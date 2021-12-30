Larry Don Reich passed away on December 24th, 2021 at the age of 75. He was born November 19th, 1946 in Amory, Mississippi, to William Wiley Reich and Virginia Patterson Reich. Larry attended Amory schools where with his large stature, "Turtle" excelled in football, which garnered multiple offers to play college football. Larry moved to Hayti, Missouri, with his family, for a period of time in the late 1960s. He moved back to Mississippi in 1971, residing in the Tupelo area for most of his adult life. As the furniture industry grew, Larry began working in the factories. "Bubba" worked at Action-Lane for over 20 years, at their Verona, Saltillo, and Belden locations. From a young age, he enjoyed working and caring for animals, from dogs to horses, cows to goats, pigs to wildlife, he enjoyed them all. Larry was always working on something or coming up with ideas to work on. Larry enjoyed building things with wood, building multiple homes for himself, and a multitude of other things for friends and family. He enjoyed gardening and sharing the bounty of his labor. He enjoyed fishing, more so, providing a place to fish at his property for family and friends. You never went hungry around Larry, as there was always something to eat, a trait instilled in him by his mother, Virginia or Nanny to most. He enjoyed eating, more than cooking,and it showed. At 6'3-1/2" and almost 300 lbs, the old song "Big John" has often crossed my mind thinking about Pop. Even as hard as he was on us boys, I knew deep down he loved us, and wanted the best for us. Larry is survived by his spousal companion, Martha, two sons Larry William Reich(Sandi) of Palmetto, Bradley Adam Reich (Meagan) of Tupelo, two grandsons Jacob Reich and Bradley Reich Jr., two uncles Doug Patterson (Diane) of Amory and TC "Bull" Miller (Mary) of Adamsville, AL, and aunt Sylvia Patterson of Amory, with a multitude of cousins on both the Patterson and Reich side. Visitation will be from 12-2 PM with Service immediately following, are to be held at Lee Memorial Chapel in Verona on January 2nd, 2022.
