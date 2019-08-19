Kenneth Burdine Reich Sr., 87, passed away on August 17, 2019, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Born in Monroe County on June 9, 1932, he was a son of Morris and Adelaide Dill Reich. Kenneth graduated from Hatley High School before obtaining his bachelor's degree in education from Mississippi State University. He was a spirited entrepreneur with interest in lumber, cattle, real estate and home building. Kenneth loved people, never met a stranger, and always tried to help anyone around him. He loved the Lord and enjoyed spreading the gospel to others. He wrote poetry about his life and his faith in the Lord. Kenneth was a member of the Smithville Church of Christ. Kenneth had a great sense of humor and a tender heart. He loved his home, his family, his cows, and his miniature horses. He was never seen without his cowboy hat and cowboy boots. While working with lumber, he spoke often of his love for Cyprus wood. Kenneth worked all his life and loved every minute of it. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Rachel Reich, Arlington, TN; son, Ken Reich Jr. (Susan), Arlington, TN; grandchildren, Katie and Hunter Reich; sister, Joyce Reich Gray (Randle), Hatley, MS; and nieces, nephews, and many special loved ones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Ray Reich. A funeral service will be held at 1PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Mr. Jameson Stuart officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Hatley. Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday from 11AM until the service hour. Memorials and donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
