Charles Douglas Reid, 74, resident of New Albany , retired electrical engineer and United States Army Veteran, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Wednesday September 18, 2019 Mr. Reid was born March 15, 1945 in Washington, North Carolina, the son of the late John and Ada Harris Midgette. A native of North Carolina, he was married on December 23, 1970 to his beloved wife, Eunice Perry Reid who survives. Mr. Reid proudly served his country in the Unites States Army was a member of New Albany First United Methodist Church and The New Albany American Legion #72. A multitalented person and a private pilot, Mr. Reid enjoyed many interests that included reading, camping, music humor . In addition to his wife of 49 years, survivors include two daughters, Angela Denise Reid (Les-fiance`)of Manteo, N.C. and Christina Reid Grant (Jason) of New Albany, three grandchildren, Adam James Slade of Coinjock, N.C. , Shelby and Abby grant, both of New Albany and his loyal pet canine "Shadow". A Service of Remembrance will be at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Mass Harbor, N.C. with burial in the Austin Cemetery at Kitty Hawk, N.C. Local arrangements provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000 The family request that memorials be directed to Homecare Hospice, 301 Hwy 30 West, New Albany, MS 38652 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Mr. Reid and all Veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Reid family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
