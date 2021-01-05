Michael Duane Reid, 64, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. A native of Tupelo, Mike was born July 1, 1956 in Kilmichael to the late Ishmael Roy and Erma Evon Holloman Reid. A long-time resident of Ecru, Mike was a maintenance technician at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi and for many years, owned his own marine repair business. He was an avid carpenter, mechanic and loved antique cars. Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Betty Reid of Ecru; two children, Chris Reid (Randi) of Pearl and Jenny Reid (Ken Sanford) of West Point; four grandchildren, Lexi Reid, Lindsay Reid, Tyler Simpson and Rylee Reid; two great-grandchildren, Noelle Brooks and Mason Holmes; two brothers, Wallace Reid (Fay Carol) of Nampa, Idaho and James Reid of Mooreville and one sister, Rose Swords (Herbert) of Ecru. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Mary Ann Powell. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 in Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc with Rev. Randy Clardy officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
