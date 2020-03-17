John Dale Renfro, 56, left his earthly home on the morning of Monday, March 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born in Monroe County, Mississippi, on December 9, 1963, John was a son of Betty Jean Ausborn Renfro. John graduated from Amory High School with the Class of 1981. He then attended Itawamba Junior College where he played baseball. Throughout his career, John worked for several corporations, including Kerr-McGee, Tronox, and Martinrea. John was a man of integrity and truly believed in a job well done. A talented, give-it-your-all kind of man, he loved fixing small engines and working with machinery. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and was a great provider for his family. John was a member of Grace Fellowship Church. John was known for his generosity and support for his fellow peers. He would give the shirt off his back to a stranger. John will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. The memories he cultivated with his family and his friends will live on in the hearts of his loved ones forever. John is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Vickie Anderson Renfro, of Amory; daughter, Kathryn "Katy" Renfro Ballard (Blake), Smithville; sons, Greg Renfro (Alana), Becker, Luke Renfro (Sarah), Nettleton; brothers, Randy Renfro, Wren, David Renfro, Wren, Dennis Renfro (Michelle), Wren; grandchildren, Auston Ballard, Pamelia Grace Renfro, Hattie Ann Renfro, Milee June; grandmother, Minnie Pauline Kyle Ausborn; mother-in-law, Jan Anderson; and a host of nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Ausborn Renfro. A private family gathering will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. No public visitation will be held at the funeral home due to COVID-19 recommendations. A graveside service for John Dale will be held at Haughton Memorial Park on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 3PM, with Bro. Danny Burks and Bro. Wesley Stephens officiating. Pallbearers will include Blake Ballard, Steven Truelove, Randy Renfro, Mark West, Greg Pruett, and Bryan Smith. Honorary pallbearers will include Mark Clay, Donnie Williams, Tim Nelson, Eric White, Steve Harmon, Brad Williams, Ricky Rea, Chase Pruett, Kevin Crook, Kent Summerford, Tyler Summerford, Auston Ballard, Daniel Tubbs, Zach Hawkins, Hunter Ashcraft, Chase Tubbs, and the members of the Amory Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 500 St. Jud Place, Memphis, TN 38105; memorials@stjude.org. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
