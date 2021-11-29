Mr. Delma Farrell Renick,89, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 22, 1932 to the union of Leslie Renick and Maggie Moody Renick. He married Marjorie Perkins in Marshall County, MS on June 22, 1956, a marriage of 65 years. Delma served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He and Margie moved to Tupelo from Holly Springs in 1969, and he was employed by Super Sagless for more than 35 years as a supervisor. His hobbies included taking family and friends to motor cross track, NASCAR, and watching all sports on TV. He also enjoyed gospel music and gospel singings. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in the Sadie M. Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Dr. Keith Cochran officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12 noon - service time Wednesday only. Survivors include his wife, Margie Renick of Tupelo; sons, David Renick (Stella) of Mooreville, and Jim Renick (Tammy) of Tupelo; daughter, Terri Renick Riley of Tupelo; sister, Edna Grace R. Douglas of Dell City, Oklahoma; 2 grandchildren, Seth Renick and Taylor Riley (Sergio) who affectionately called him granddaddy and papaw; 2 great-grandchildren, Waylon Renick and Georgia Renick. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Emery, Roger and Mary Wanda. Memorials may be sent to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM, Wednesday (Dec. 1st) or anytime thereafter.
