Tracy Matthew "Matt" Reno 44, passed away on September 23, 2020. Matt worked as an industrial plumber for RH Plumbing and Lauderdale Mechanical Group for almost 20 years until becoming disabled. He was a member of Pratt Christian Church. He enjoyed the family farm, his tractors, dogs and talking with his many friends and family. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, October 08, 2020 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Joe Caraway officiating. Burial will be in the Reno Family Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of almost 27 years, Rene' Reno; sons, Trey Reno and Casey Reno; mother, Gail Reno; special friend, Jim Hayes; special niece, Stormie Reno; brothers, Eddie Reno and Joseph Moody; mother- in-law, Dawn Baldwin; father-in-law and his wife, Smitty and Cindy Smith; many loved nieces, nephews and special friends; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy H. Reno; his grandparents, Howard and Mary Reno, Wesley and Ellie Charlene Bishop; nephew, Jimmy Reno. Pallbearers will be Chad James, Kelsey Rodgers, Johnny Miller, Chris Strange, T. J. Jones and Larry Shelley. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
