Robert Wesley Reno, 73, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Reno will be 2 PM, Friday, February 4, 2022 in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Bostick officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Mr. Reno was born March 2, 1948 in Tippah County, to the late John Henry and Annie Barrett Reno. He graduated from L. C. Humes High School in Memphis and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He took much pride in his country and was a member of the 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry, "Wolfhounds" division, where he served in the Vietnam War. An independent furniture salesman for over 50 years, Mr. Reno grew to become a well known friend to most everyone in the community. A Christian and long time member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, Mr. Reno enjoyed leading singing at the church in his early years. Playing golf, writing songs, and sharing time with family and friends, were favorite pastimes. He was a simple man who possessed a generous heart, gentle spirit, and knew how to live life to the fullest. Memories will be shared by two daughters, Laura Reno Taylor (Jay) of Schlater, Samantha Reno Lake (Jamie) of Amory, two sons, Robert Warren Reno (Kim) of Cordova, AL and Wesley Cole Reno (Laura) of New Albany, one sister, Jean Goforth (Gerald) of Ripley, two brothers, John E. Reno (Dean) and, Jerry Reno (Rhonda) of Ripley, four grandsons, Jack, Grant, Dylan Claire Reno, and Ryan Scout Ives. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Louis Carroll and Lydia Jane Reno and one brother, James Reno. The family requests memorials be directed to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, a charity that was very close to his heart. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Reno family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
