Baby Darrian Reynolds, 3 MONTHS OLD, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday January 9, 2021 12 Noon at Mighty God Ministries, Victoria , MS . Burial will follow at Chulahoma Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.