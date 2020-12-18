Brenda F. Reynolds, 69, RESIDENT OF RIPLEY AND FORMER RESIDENT OF MONROE COUNTY, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, December 22 at 10 AM at Ripley City Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.