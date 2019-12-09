TUPELO, MS -- Cecelia Earl Reynolds, 73, passed away Saturday, December 07, 2019, at her home in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

