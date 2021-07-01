Eunice Reynolds, 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was an avid collector of glassware, antiques, cooking and reading. She retired from the Baldwyn School District after 25 years of service and she was a member of Candlers Chapel Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, July 03, 2021 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Neil Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Presley; two grandchildren, Shanna McCarley (Shae) and Justin Lominick; three great-grandchildren, Maddox McCarley, Hayden McCarley and Jacob McCarley; nieces and nephews, Eric McCoy, Nathan McCoy, Jessica Robinette, Christy Burns, Heather Tittle, Kasey Roberts, Karen Gross and Kate Davis; (13) great nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband her parents, Cecil and Lula Walden McCoy; her husband, Carl "Bud" Reynolds; two daughters, Regina Reynolds and Dawn Reynolds. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Saturday from 1:00 - 3:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
