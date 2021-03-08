Jimmy Earl Reynolds, 58, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2021, in the comfort of his home. Jimmy was a member of Schooner Valley Baptist Church. He spent his life doing various jobs as a mechanic, carpenter, and well driller. He loved to spend his spare time hunting, fishing, and playing music. He loved his granddaughters and had the pleasure of spending his final days with them. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 37 years, Melissa Reynolds of Houlka; 2 children, Samantha South(Cody) of Tupelo and Walker Reynolds(Tiffany) of Houlka; 2 granddaughters, Layla Reynolds and Rhealeigh South; 2 brothers, James Reynolds(Sherry) and Danny Reynolds(Jessica), all of Houlka; sister, Brenda Easley of Houston; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Syble Reynolds of Houlka. Visitation will begin at 5PM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc until service time of 7PM. Bro. Linn Hughes will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Houlka, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. All family and friends are invited to a going home celebration, at Jimmy's request, on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 2PM at Schooner Valley Baptist Church.
