Melissa Ann Reynolds, 54, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at her home in Houlka surrounded by her family. She was born in Houston November 20, 1966 to John Bob Williams and Helen Free Williams. She had worked at Collums Furniture in Houlka as a seamstress for over twenty years. Melissa was a member of Schooner Valley Baptist Church. She cherished her role as a grandmother to her two baby granddaughters. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 4:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother Lynn Hughes and Brother Billy Free officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka. Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 until 4:00 on Friday, September 17 at Southern Funeral Chapel. She is survived by her daughter, Samantha (Cody) South of Tupelo; her son, Walker (Tiffany) Reynolds of Houlka; her mother, Helen Williams of Houlka; her sisters, Pam (Mike) Huffman and Cindy Wiley, both of Houlka; her brother, Eddie (Tammy) Williams of Houlka, and her granddaughters, Rhealeigh Louise South and Layla Jayne Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Reynolds on March 7, 2021 and her father, John Bob Williams. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice Care and Nurse Amber for the excellent care provided. They also would like to thank all of the friends, family and the community for all of the love and support shown during this difficult time. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve her family.
