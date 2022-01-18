Baldwyn - Ms. Pamela Annette Reynolds, 62, died Monday, January 17, 2022 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born September 21, 1959 in Pontotoc, MS, to Martha Mae Austin Bryant and Quay Bryant. She worked many years as a bookkeeper in trucking employed by poultry brokers. Pam loved living on the farm and spending time with her many rescue dogs over the past 30 plus years alongside her companion David Lamb. A memorial service celebrating Pam's life with reflections, poetry and music, will be at 6 PM, Thursday, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to service time. Survivors include her companion of 30 plus years, David Lamb of Baldwyn; her only daughter, Brandy Kendall (Chuck) of Blue Springs; her brother, Kenny Bryant (Carol) of Pontotoc; two sisters, Angie Waters of Pontotoc and Peggy Fry (Carlton) of Tupelo; brother-in-laws, Daniel Lamb and Nathaniel Lamb, both of Tupelo; sister-in-law, Jennifer Lamb and her daughters, Mary Beth Williams and Victoria Kelly, all of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Michael Kendall, Cassity Martin (DeeDee), Makenzee Howell (Jesse), Brodie Pinion, and Sky Moonlight; great-grandchildren, Jax Kendall, Embry Kendall, and Noah Howell; a host of nieces and nephews as well as many beloved extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Memorials may be sent to Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
