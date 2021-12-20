Rhett Elliott Reynolds, precious infant son of Addie Miller and Landen Reynolds both of Walnut, was born sleeping at 2:07PM on December 18, 2021. He weighed 4 pounds and was 17 inches long. Private family services are planned. Burial will follow in the Jackson Family Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by the Ripley Funeral Home. "Some people only dream of angels... we held one in our arms." Along with his parents, he will always be cherished by his grandparents, Jessica and Corey Gates and Lindsay and Jackie Miller of Walnut, two aunts, Haili Reynolds of Florida and Alyssa Gates of North Carolina, four uncles, Graysen Gates, Tucker Reynolds, Jackson Miller and Jase Miller all of Walnut, great grandparents, Carol and Ernie Reynolds of Midway, GA, Patsy and David Clark of Counce, TN, Bennie and Debbie Hodum of Walnut, Stephanie Johnson of Collierville, TN, Jackie and Donna Miller of Holly Springs and a host of cousins, great aunts and uncles. "We wanted to give you the world but you got heaven instead." Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share words of comfort with the Reynolds family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.