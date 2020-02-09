On February 8, 2020, surrounded by her family, Ruby Mae Reynolds, 93, was welcomed Home by her Heavenly Father. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a shining example of unconditional love and grace to all who knew her. She was born on December 14, 1926 to Archie and Cora Sartain Riddle. She grew up near Red Bay, AL with her siblings, Thomas, Hollis, Betty, Jewel, Dorothy, Sue, and Dixie. In 1946, she met and married the love of her life, Dorsey Reynolds. They were proud parents to three children, Judy, Wigg, and Elaine. During the early years of her marriage, she worked at Lucky Star and Mantachie Manufacturing. In 1971, the family moved to River Road and it was then she began to open her heart and home by babysitting not only her grandchildren, but others as well. She was favored and adored by the countless children she loved and cared for just like her own, each of them remembering her as Mamaw Ruby. Her grilled cheese sandwiches and chocolate gravy will never be matched on this side of heaven. She enjoyed gardening and each year would insist the garden be just a little bit bigger. Her kitchen window was spilling over with African violets and she would try to give a cutting to everyone that visited. She also enjoyed sewing and it wasn't unusual to walk inside and hear the hum of her machine. But, her greatest joy in life was caring for her family. Her chair held a special spot for her grandchildren and they often fought for that coveted place right next to her. She gave the best hugs and loved like no other. Her life and legacy will live on through her family: her children, Judy Freeman, Wigg Reynolds (Sandra), and Elaine Wigginton (Ralph); her grandchildren, Brett Freeman, David Reynolds, Sherry Smith (Craig), Stacie Hendrick (Bob), Morgan Tucker, Amy Neighbors, and Preston Neighbors; her great-grandchildren, Callie Frederick (Bradley), Will Reynolds (Summer), Tori Funderburk (Dayton), Lauren Styles (Chris), Chandler Hendrick, Tripp Tucker, Doss Tucker, Boone Tucker, Ebby Tucker, and Drake Smith; her great-great grandchildren, Maclynn Frederick, Josie Frederick, Gatlyn Frederick, Sawyer Smith, and Rhett Funderburk. She was met with a celebration in Heaven by her husband, Dorsey; her great grandson, Devin Smith; and her son-in-law James Freeman along with numerous siblings, nieces, and nephews. Pallbearers will be Brett Freeman, David Reynolds Will Reynolds, Chandler Hendrix, Bud Strickland, Mule Reynolds, Barry Reynolds, and Michael Franks. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie with Bro. Grady Davidson officiating. Burial with be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m.-8p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
