Sue West Reynolds, 78, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Greenhouses in Tupelo. She was born January 20, 1943, in Lee County to William Hassel and Margaret Mozell Hare West. She was a graduate of Shannon High School and a member of Brewer Baptist Church. She retired from Daybrite after 25 years of service. She enjoyed taking care of her birds and her dog, Pumkin. She loved working in the yard, cooking for her family, and taking trips to Walmart. She will be missed. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Roger Franks and Mike Wersonske officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Michael Reynolds (Melissa) and Donald Reynolds (Denise); two daughters, Susanne Miller and Kay Wersonske (Mike); one sister, Ann Francis (Wallace); one brother, Harold West (Linda); 14 grandchildren, Andrew Reynolds, Bethny Richmond, Brandon Reynolds, Aaron Miller, Andrea Miller, Avery Langley, Eli Langley, Laila Reynolds, Abby Reynolds, Kayla Cullins, Dakota Langley, Colton Langley, Harley Langley, and Ragan Parrish; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members. She was preceded in death by the love of her life-her husband Wendell Reynolds, and her parents, Hassel and Mozell West. Pallbearers will be Andrew Reynolds, Brandon Reynolds, Aaron Miller, Eli Langley, Bill West, and Brad West. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Reynolds, Pat Thompson, and Tom Francis. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service time today at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Reynolds family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
