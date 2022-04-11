Tim Reynolds died April 6th at the Meadows in Fulton. He was 86 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents Drexel and Octa Mae, his brother Jerry and his wife Judy Dobry Reynolds. Tim graduated from Tremont High School where he played basketball and earned the title "wittiest boy". He was an Air Force veteran who visited many cities while stationed in Japan. He spent his career at Abbott Labs in North Chicago, Illinois working in secure logistics. He met his wife Judy at Abbott where they both worked. He had 30 years of service when he retired from Abbott. He enjoyed fishing, feeding and watching the birds, watching sports especially his beloved Cubs, and traveling to see family. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Friday April 15, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday April 15 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Tim is survived by his brother Tommy Reynolds and his wife Beverly, sister in law Judy Reynolds, daughters Deanne Liebert and Melinda Murray, grandson Ryan Murray, stepdaughter Teri Brady and her children Ben, Ryan and Alicia. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.