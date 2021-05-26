Verna Marie Reynolds, 58, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her residence in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 1:00 PM at The Lord's Chapel Wheeler, MS. Visitation will be on Friday from 12;00 until 1:00 PM at The Lord's Chapel.

