Gould, Arkansas - Mr. William David Reynolds, age 58, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born September 2, 1960, in Pine Bluff, AR to Annette Thornton the late Chester Reynolds. He was affectionately known by his friends and classmates, class of 1978 as "Doughboy". He was a landowner in Gould, AR where he made his home. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. Survivors include his mother, Annette Thornton and step-father, Ray Thornton of Tupelo; 3 sisters, Robin Purnell (Dan), Page Smith (Kip), and Mary Shea Rogers (John David), all of Tupelo; a host of nieces and nephews. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to assist the family with local arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
