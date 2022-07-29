Brett Shannon Rhea, 50, of Hickory Flat, passed away at his residence on Friday, July 29, 2022, following an extended illness. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Born April 17, 1972, in Oxford, Brett is the son of Larry Allen "L.A." and Barbara Boatner Rhea of Hickory Flat. He received his education from the West Union public school district and worked alongside his dad in the telephone technology field as long as his health permitted. Brett was also well-known taxidermist that took much pride in his work. A member of Cornersville Baptist Church, Brett will be remembered for being an avid conversationalist with a very witty personality. He was very creative from an early age with his outstanding artistic abilities. When he was twelve, he painted a picture that was displayed in The Deposit Guaranty National Bank lobby in Jackson and also created a mural for West Union High School that remained for many years. Some of his favorite past times included hunting, fishing and riding horses. In addition to his parents, memories will be shared by two sons Blake Rhea (Katie) of Pontotoc and Brooks Rhea of New Albany, two sisters, Chris Cockrell (Lonnie) and Melissa Rhea both of Hickory Flat, one nephew Levi Floyd and one niece, Rheagan Floyd. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Justin Rhea Jackson. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rhea family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
