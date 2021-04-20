Gary Dewayne Rhea, 66, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside . Services will be on Wednesday April 21, 2021 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery 1033 CR 19 Myrtle . Visitation will be on Wednesday April 21 12 Noon - 2:00 at Macedonia Church . Burial will follow at Church Cemetery Serenity Simmons Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

