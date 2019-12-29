UNION COUNTY -- Larry Steven "Big Larry" Rhea, 65, RESIDENT OF MYRTLE , passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo . Services will be on Tuesday, December 31 at 1 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W Bankhead . Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 31 from 11 AM to 1PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery .

