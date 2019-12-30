Larry Steven "Big Larry" Rhea, 65, lifelong resident of the Myrtle Community and well known automobile mechanic, passed away Saturday morning, December 28, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Funeral Services celebrating the life of "Big Larry" will be at 1 PM Tuesday, December 31 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and West Bankhead. Bro. Steve Wilson will officiate and burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery near Potts Camp. "Big Larry" was born September 16, 1954 in New Albany, the son of the late Roosevelt and Neola Thomas Rhea. He received his education in the Myrtle Public School System and was the owner and operator of Rhea Service Center in Myrtle for a number of years before retiring for health reasons. A Christian and known by friends and family as "The Real Santa Clause" with his full length beard, "Big Larry" looked forward to creating excitement and pleasure for children of all ages throughout the year. He had a lifelong love for automobile repairs, country music and mowing his yard. Visitation will be today from 11 AM to 1 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include his beloved wife, Barbara Nell Cobb Rhea, his children, Beth Nicole Allen and Steven Rhea, both of Myrtle, Crystal Joyce Rhea, of New Albany and seven much loved grandchildren. Rather than flowers, it is requested that memorials be given to family members to defray medical and funeral expenses. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation care invites you to share memories with the Rhea family at www.nafuneralsand cremations.com (662) 539-7000
