George Carlos (G.C.) Rhudy, Jr., 82, passed away on January 10, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on December 12, 1938 in Itawamba County to parents George Carlos Rhudy, Sr. and Estelle Missouri (Edwards) Rhudy. He lived most of his life in Nettleton. He proudly served in the MS Army National Guard for seven years. He was an electrician by trade. He attended Nettleton Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed being with his family and also talking with his friends. There will be a private family only service this Thursday, January 14, 2021 with Rev. Larry Davis and Rev. Jay Carney officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Jane (Inmon) Rhudy of Nettleton; three sons, Richard Rhudy (Janice) of Saltillo; Bobby Rhudy of Amory; Randy Rhudy (Robyn) of Saltillo; one daughter, Amy Barnes (Donnie) of Nettleton; seven grandchildren, Courtney Finley(Kyle), Blake Rhudy (Elizabeth), Justin Rhudy (Brittany), Wesley Rhudy (Breann), Drew Rhudy, Candace West (Wayne) , Jaxon Barnes, 12 great grandchildren, one brother Wayne Rhudy (Wanda ) of Nettleton; one sister, Lottie Stephens (Bill) of Biloxi. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Gerald Rhudy, three brothers, James Artis, Calvin, and Leon Rhudy, two sisters, Velcie Sullivan and Edna Estes. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.