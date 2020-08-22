William Leon Rhudy, 87, of Nettleton went home to Jesus his Savior on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He leaves behind a great legacy and the love of his life for 67 years, Betty Dickerson Rhudy; three children, Merlene Partridge (Bruce), Madison, Terry Rhudy (Lisa), Picayune, and Christie Rhudy Lee (Tony), Tupelo; grandchildren, Kevin Rhudy (Kristen), Victoria, MN and Karen Rhudy Herndon (Daniel), Starkville; bonus grandchildren, Chip Partridge (Leslie), Madison, Wesley Lee (Brianna), Tupelo, Mason Lee (Jessica), Danville, IL, and Jayce Lee, Tupelo; great grandchildren, Maddox Herndon, Grey Herndon, Lexi Herndon, Klara Rhudy, Kadence Rhudy, and Kamden Rhudy; bonus great grandchildren, Hailey Partridge, Ches Partridge, Oliver Lee, Weston Lee, and Beckett Lee; brothers, G.C. Rhudy (Jane), Nettleton and Wayne Rhudy (Wanda), Nettleton; sister, Lottie Stephens (Bill), Biloxi; and a host on nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Artis and Calvin; sisters, Velcie Sullivan and Edna Estes; and his parents. He was born on February 18, 1933 to George Carlos and Estelle Rhudy who preceded him in death. He was a member of the Nettleton Pentecostal Church. He retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation in 1995 after 37 years of service as a bridge inspector. After he retired, he began his second career as a registered land surveyor. He was still licensed until the day of his passing. He proudly served in the United States Army at Ft. Hood, Texas and was honorably discharged on 30 April, 1961 as a corporal. For all who know him, he loved to talk about the bridges he had inspected and the surveys he had done. He will be greatly missed especially when we travel over the roads and bridges of North Mississippi. He especially enjoyed traveling whether it was annual trips to the Smoky Mountains or across the country from New York to California. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Rev. Sammy Raper and Rev. Daniel Herndon officiating. Burial was in the Union Cemetery. Pallbearers were Art Underwood, Jonathan Underwood, Jeff King, Brian Lindsey, Lane Galloway, and Jon Conn. Honorary pallbearers were Willie Finney, Bervin Underwood, and former co-workers of the MDOT project office. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the American Cancer Society, or to a charity of choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
