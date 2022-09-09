Houston-Earley Dwight Rhyne,70, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at his home in Houston, MS. He was born April 7, 1952 in Lafayette County to the late Eligy Rayburn Rhyne and Myrtle Ruth Taylor Rhyne. He was a Mason and an Elder at Macedonia Church. Dwight always enjoyed the outdoors and his Ole Miss Rebels. He loved fiercely, and his greatest joy in life was his family. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Macedonia Church with Bro. Steve Lampkin officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Rhyne is survived by his wife, Donna Miller Rhyne of Houston, MS; a son, Dr. Michael Rhyne (Andi) of Houston; two grandchildren, John Peyton Rhyne and Sawyer Grace Rhyne; one sister, Rita Mottz (Ray) of Paris, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents; Eligy Rayburn Rhyne and Myrtle Ruth Taylor Rhyne; two sisters, Ann White and Joy Rhyne; three brothers, Albert Lee "Bubba" Gray, Wayne Gray and Ray Rhyne. Pallbearers will be Larry Gray, Peyton Rhyne, Ray Mottz, Dr. Andy Jones, Chris Smith and Michael Richardson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Macedonia Church. 413 CR 418, Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia Church. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
