Charlotte Diane Rhynes, 65, resident of Union County, passed away November 30, 2021 at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tn following an extended illness. Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Rhynes will be 1 PM, Tuesday December 7, 2021 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Mrs. Rhynes was born September 7, 1956 in Union County to the late Robert Wayne and Charlotte Jewel Thomas Foster. She received her education from W. P. Daniels High School and was employed as a cashier for Cheveron Short Stop. Known as "Grandmaw", Mrs. Rhynes will be remembered for her friendly personality, her passion of cooking for her family, and her loving and kind heart she had for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be 11 AM until 1 PM, Tuesday December 7, 2021 at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Memories will be shared by one son, Robert Grant Rhynes, five sisters, Cindy Bishop(Chris) of Baldwyn, Betty Jarvis(Jeff) of New Albany, Debbie Kinsey of Memphis, Tracie Young(Shannon) and Carol Sweatman both of Myrtle, one brother, David Foster(Karen) of Blue Springs, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Rhynes, one daughter, Miranda Michelle Seger, and one son, Philip Wayne Rhynes. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rhynes family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.