Lloyd Steven Rhynes age 56 died February 19, 2022 at the Baptist Hospital in Oxford. He was an employee of Caterpillar in the packing dept. He loved watching TV, kids, outdoors and being around water and swimming. He participated many times in the special Olympics and loved to eat. He was of the Baptist faith. Services will be Monday at 1 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will be in the Camp Creek cemetery. Survivors include a sister Marie White & Ray of Guntown, brothers, Jeffery Lemons & Virginia of Tupelo, Danny Rhynes of Belden and Kenneth Rhynes & Ruby of Guntown, a sister-in-law, Janet Rhynes of Baldwyn also a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Pallbearers will be Lucas Young, Cameron Young, Logan White, Kyle White, Shawn Rhynes and Tracey Rhynes. Honorary pallbearer will be Wyatte Owens. He was preceded in death by his parents James & Shelby Luther Rhynes, a sister Michelle Roberts and a brother David Rhynes. Visitation will be Monday from noon until service time at 1 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
